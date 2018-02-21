Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
The fledgling Cupra brand has pulled no punches when it comes to the Ibiza's initial front end style tweaks, and the switch to the new badge, and it's all a bit Marmite
At 16 years old this Seat Leon Cupra has had just one owner. It still has a full history and is in great condition: for the price, hot hatchery just doesn't get better
Whatever you say about Nascar, it’s a side of motorsport that's always full of drama. There’s never a dull moment, as these GIFs show
Real drivers like us know all about lateral G-forces when we take corners at 150mph. Staying upright in our seats can sometimes be a struggle, which is why Lexus has invented the perfect solution...
With Seat's storming hot hatch receiving a small update, we took a drive to see if it still cuts it with the new Civic Type R and Ford Focus RS breathing down its neck
Ahead of the Geneva motor show, Seat has unveiled its new crossover, which aims to give cars like the Nissan Qashqai a good kicking
This Seat Alhambra driver loses control when pulling out aggressively to overtake a slow moving truck in front. Unfortunately, there is no ESP to save the day and the Alhambra is launched skywards. Not very clever...
The momentum behind the VW scandal has gathered pace again after allegations that Porsche and Audi's 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines are fitted with the 'defeat device'. But do you really care about the scandal? Take a look at the two polls below so we can see exactly what you're thinking!
The already jolly good Cupra 280 just got a little bit better thanks to a mini power injection
With four brands and multiple versions of the same car, Volkswagen A G's range of fast cars can be tricky to navigate. Our handy flow chart should help clear things up!
Resident Nurburgring instructor Dale Lomas recently bought himself a Seat Leon Cupra ST 280 daily driver. Because he's programmed to drive fast, here he is smashing his car around the 'Ring in under eight minutes (BTG)!