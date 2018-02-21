or register
Features The Seat Leon Cupra R Highlights How Epic The Hyundai i30 N Really Is
Here's Your First Sneak Peek At The New Cupra Badge On A Car

The fledgling Cupra brand has pulled no punches when it comes to the Ibiza's initial front end style tweaks, and the switch to the new badge, and it's all a bit Marmite

2 years ago News 22 comments
Blog Seat And Cupra Have Separated, But Now Both Have Identity Crises
This One-Owner Seat Leon Cupra Is An Incredible Hot Hatch Bargain

At 16 years old this Seat Leon Cupra has had just one owner. It still has a full history and is in great condition: for the price, hot hatchery just doesn't get better

2 years ago Used Cars 21 comments
24 Crazy Nascar Gifs That Will Have You On The Edge Of Your Seat

Whatever you say about Nascar, it’s a side of motorsport that's always full of drama. There’s never a dull moment, as these GIFs show

4 years ago Motorsport 54 comments
Lexus Has Invented The World's Most Supportive Seat For Real Drivers Like Us

Real drivers like us know all about lateral G-forces when we take corners at 150mph. Staying upright in our seats can sometimes be a struggle, which is why Lexus has invented the perfect solution...

4 years ago News 26 comments
Seat Leon Cupra 290 Review: Why The Focus RS And Civic Type R Haven't Beaten It Yet

With Seat's storming hot hatch receiving a small update, we took a drive to see if it still cuts it with the new Civic Type R and Ford Focus RS breathing down its neck

4 years ago Features 27 comments
The Seat Ateca Is Here To Give The Nissan Qashqai A Crossover-Shaped Punch In The Face

Ahead of the Geneva motor show, Seat has unveiled its new crossover, which aims to give cars like the Nissan Qashqai a good kicking

4 years ago News 29 comments
This Huge Accident Is A Lesson On How Not To Overtake

This Seat Alhambra driver loses control when pulling out aggressively to overtake a slow moving truck in front. Unfortunately, there is no ESP to save the day and the Alhambra is launched skywards. Not very clever...

4 years ago News 43 comments
Features The New Ibiza Cupra Finally Gets A Manual Gearbox And Big Power, But Why So Serious?
Do You Really Care That VW Cheated And Lied About Its Emissions?

The momentum behind the VW scandal has gathered pace again after allegations that Porsche and Audi's 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines are fitted with the 'defeat device'. But do you really care about the scandal? Take a look at the two polls below so we can see exactly what you're thinking!

4 years ago Ask Car Throttle 195 comments
Features Is The Ford Focus ST Estate The Hot Wagon King?
The Seat Leon Cupra 280 Is Dead: Say Hello To The 290

The already jolly good Cupra 280 just got a little bit better thanks to a mini power injection

4 years ago Euro 10 comments
An Idiot's Guide To The Stupidly Complicated Fast VAG Range

With four brands and multiple versions of the same car, Volkswagen A G's range of fast cars can be tricky to navigate. Our handy flow chart should help clear things up!

4 years ago Blog 43 comments
Doing a Sub 8-Minute Lap In Your Leon Cupra DD Takes Balls Of Steel

Resident Nurburgring instructor Dale Lomas recently bought himself a Seat Leon Cupra ST 280 daily driver. Because he's programmed to drive fast, here he is smashing his car around the 'Ring in under eight minutes (BTG)!

4 years ago Trackday and Circuit Drivers 24 comments

