or register
Close

Nissan

Of Course You Want A Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R Nismo

The expansion of the new, wider Speed Champions range of Lego products continues, with the latest set involving the mightiest R35 GT-R

23 days ago News 12 comments
Hype Alert: Next-Gen Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spotted

A test mule for the 370Z's replacement has been photographed at the Nurburgring

a month ago News 10 comments
The New Nissan Juke Looks Surprisingly Normal

Nissan has revealed an all-new version of its Juke crossover, and its styling is much less divisive than before

3 months ago News 25 comments
The ‘Computer-Driven’ Nissan GT-R Could Be The Last Analogue Hero

As sour as it will taste for the GT-R haters, the flagship Nismo product could soon be the last sports car to extol old-school petrolhead values as we’ve known them in the pre-electric era

4 months ago Blog 14 comments
It'll Be Years Before The New 'R36' Nissan GT-R Arrives

Nissan is still discussing exactly how the next GT-R will shape up, but the current one isn't going anywhere just yet, at least

4 months ago News 29 comments
A New, Potentially Less Ugly Nissan Juke Is On The Way

Nissan has revealed a camouflaged test mule of its new compact crossover, and it might just be less divisive than the old one...

4 months ago News 14 comments
Nissan Is To Cut 12,500 Jobs Around The World

The Japanese giant is set to slash almost a tenth of its workforce as it seeks to downgrade its production capacity, citing stagnant sales in the West and worsening results in the East

5 months ago News 14 comments
The 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo Is Almost 600LT Money

UK pricing for the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo has been revealed - it'll cost upwards of £174,995

5 months ago News 43 comments
50th Anniversary Nissan GT-R Will Set You Back £93k, 50th 370Z Is £39k

The prices for Nissan's new limited-run GT-R and 370Z models have been revealed

6 months ago News 15 comments
Get A Load Of The Wings On This Nissan GT-R Hill Climb Monster

This South African GT-R hill climber puts out 1600whp and has the most extreme aero kit we've ever seen

8 months ago Tuning 26 comments
Behold The BRE-Inspired Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

Taking styling cues from the #46 Brock Racing Enterprises Datsun 240Z that won multiple US SCCA national championships, this celebratory 370Z is for 2020 only

8 months ago News 31 comments
Nissan Has Put The RB26 Back Into Production

Nissan's Nismo Heritage Parts department has starting manufacturing blocks and cylinder heads for the legendary straight-six

9 months ago News 44 comments
€1 Million Italdesign Nissan GT-R50 Officially Confirmed For Production

Nissan has confirmed what we've all been expecting - there'll be a run of 50 production GT-R50s

a year ago News 31 comments
Nissan Has Started Production Of Brand New R33 And R34 Skyline GT-R Parts

The Nismo Heritage Parts program now produces brand new components for the R33 and R34 Skyline GT-Rs

a year ago News 34 comments
Nissan Just Turned The Leaf Into A Racing Car And It Looks Badass

The Nissan Leaf Nismo RC is an all-electric racing car that's a whole different ballgame to the EV on which it's loosely based

a year ago News 17 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or