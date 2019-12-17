Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Honda’s parts department has come up with a programme to give the S2000 a new lease of life, potentially testing customer demand for a new model – or so we hope
The latest race-ready Civic is built for American Touring Car races, and surely will be one of the angriest-looking cars on the grid. What do you think of it?
Honda’s SEMA stand has been suitably livened up by a tastefully modified S800 from actor and producer Daniel Wu
The latest version of the Honda Fireblade is here with MotoGP tech and a slightly silly name
Honda has teamed up with Jeanneret Racing and Olson Kustom Work for this mad SEMA project
The Honda N600, which had a pretty cool engine to start with, has won a US modding competition and will now be turned into a Hot Wheels model
Honda announced this week that it will be moving from diesel to electric vehicles by 2021, as part of the transition to electrify all of its cars in Europe by 2025
Honda has revealed the 2020 version of its Africa Twin motorbike, which is lighter and more powerful than before
Forgotten Italian brand ATS has built a customer racing car with a Honda heart, and it's not as expensive as you'd imagine
Honda's first production plug-in electric car starts at £26,160 when the UK government's EV grant factored in
Honda has revealed the production version of its plug-in 'E', and it's barely changed compared to the prototype
With 148bhp and 221lb ft of torque, the Honda e is no Type R but it’s no slouch either
Honda has detailed the powertrain of its first-ever fully electric production car, the 'e'
Honda's bonkers bike-engined creation has set the Guinness World Record for the fastest accelerating lawn mower