The 9000rpm Honda S2000 Is Back... Sort Of

Honda’s parts department has come up with a programme to give the S2000 a new lease of life, potentially testing customer demand for a new model – or so we hope

a day ago News 7 comments
The Honda Civic Type R TC Is A Box-Ready Racer For $90k

The latest race-ready Civic is built for American Touring Car races, and surely will be one of the angriest-looking cars on the grid. What do you think of it?

2 days ago News 9 comments
Features 2020 Honda NSX Review: The Supercar For A Future That Never Happened
If You Don’t Adore This Honda S800 ‘Outlaw’ We Can’t Be Friends

Honda’s SEMA stand has been suitably livened up by a tastefully modified S800 from actor and producer Daniel Wu

a month ago Tuning 12 comments
The New Honda CBR1000RR-R Is Here With 1000bhp/Tonne And Many Rs

The latest version of the Honda Fireblade is here with MotoGP tech and a slightly silly name

a month ago News 10 comments
Honda Is Bringing A RWD-Converted 900bhp Civic Si Drift Car To SEMA

Honda has teamed up with Jeanneret Racing and Olson Kustom Work for this mad SEMA project

2 months ago Tuning 13 comments
A 12,000rpm Honda N600 Has Won The Super Tuner Legends Series

The Honda N600, which had a pretty cool engine to start with, has won a US modding competition and will now be turned into a Hot Wheels model

2 months ago News 11 comments
Honda Will Kill Off All Its Diesel Models In Europe By 2021

Honda announced this week that it will be moving from diesel to electric vehicles by 2021, as part of the transition to electrify all of its cars in Europe by 2025

3 months ago News 14 comments
The New Honda Africa Twin Wants To Adventure The Crap Out Of Your Life

Honda has revealed the 2020 version of its Africa Twin motorbike, which is lighter and more powerful than before

3 months ago Bikes 6 comments
The ATS RR Turbo Has A 600bhp Honda Four-Pot, Weighs Just 780kg

Forgotten Italian brand ATS has built a customer racing car with a Honda heart, and it's not as expensive as you'd imagine

3 months ago News 7 comments
Surprise: The Honda E Isn't As Expensive As We Feared

Honda's first production plug-in electric car starts at £26,160 when the UK government's EV grant factored in

3 months ago News 39 comments
Say Hello To The Production Version Of The Honda E

Honda has revealed the production version of its plug-in 'E', and it's barely changed compared to the prototype

3 months ago News 17 comments
The New Honda E Will Send 148bhp And 221lb ft To Its Tiny Rear Wheels

With 148bhp and 221lb ft of torque, the Honda e is no Type R but it’s no slouch either

6 months ago News 30 comments
The RWD Guts Of The Honda E Have Been Revealed In Full

Honda has detailed the powertrain of its first-ever fully electric production car, the 'e'

6 months ago News 23 comments
Watch The Honda Mean Mower Hit 100mph In Six Seconds

Honda's bonkers bike-engined creation has set the Guinness World Record for the fastest accelerating lawn mower

6 months ago News 13 comments

