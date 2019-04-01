or register
Alfa Romeo

The All-New 600bhp Alfa Romeo GTV Has Been Leaked (Update: No It Hasn't)

A rendering of Alfa's new hybrid GTV has been leaked from a secret presentation, giving us our first look at the car

9 months ago News 30 comments
F1-Inspired Alfa Romeo Racing Giulia And Stelvio Quadrifoglio Models Revealed

Want an Alfa Romeo that looks a little like the car Kimi Raikkonen will be driving in F1 this year? Step right this way...

10 months ago News 15 comments
The Sauber F1 Team Is Now Called Alfa Romeo Racing

In something of a pre-season plot twist, the Sauber name will disappear from the Formula 1 grid as the team morphs into Alfa Romeo Racing

a year ago Motorsport 7 comments
Here's An Alfa Romeo Brera S With A 370bhp Supercharged V6

Our used pick for today packs a little more punch than the average Brera S, but it's not cheap

a year ago Used Cars 23 comments
The Alfa Romeo Mito Will Be Killed Off Soon

Alfa Romeo will be calling time on its ageing supermini next year ahead of a new product offensive

a year ago News 88 comments
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRing Is Incredibly Expensive

Alfa has released pricing for the special edition 'NRing' Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio. Are you sitting down?

a year ago News 23 comments
The 75 Turbo Evoluzione Is The King Of Alfa Romeo's Nearly-Cars

The 75 was the last Alfa to be released before Fiat bought the company in 1986, but it never reached the heights that its makers hoped it would thanks to the shadow of the E30 BMW 3 Series

a year ago Features 11 comments
Alfa's 600bhp Hybrid GTV Should Bring Back Glory Days We Never Knew

Many of us grew up in a world where Alfa Romeo was a brand that used to make great cars, but, spurred on by recent successes, Alfa's tail is up and the kids of the future are in for a treat

2 years ago Blog 44 comments
News This Coachbuilt Alfa Romeo 4C Reimagination Is One Big Tease
Alfa Romeo Is Building A 600bhp+ New GTV And A 700bhp+ New 8C

We did a little squee when we heard this news - Alfa Romeo is bringing back two of its most evocative badges of recent times

2 years ago News 73 comments
Witness The Fury Of This Alfa Romeo 4C-Shaped V8 Monster

This Zytec V8-powered creation technically isn't an Alfa Romeo 4C, but we like it a lot!

2 years ago Motorsport 17 comments
A Big Alfa Romeo SUV And A 641bhp Giulia Coupe Will Be Confirmed In June

According to reports, Alfa Romeo will announce plans for two new cars next month

2 years ago News 30 comments
This Alfa Romeo 75 Has A 3.9 V6 That Revs To 9000rpm

The noise made by this 75's enlarged Busso V6 hitting 9000rpm might just be the best automotive noise we've ever heard...

2 years ago Tuning 29 comments
Alfa's Exotic 4C Has Become A Tempting £34,000 Hot Hatch Rival

For about the same amount of money as a hot hatchback, you could get the same number of cylinders and even more pace, all dressed up in a sexy Italian suit

2 years ago Used Cars 36 comments
Tuning The Alfa Romeo 4C 'Nemesis' Has 470bhp And Many Angry Aero Bits

