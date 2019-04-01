Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
A rendering of Alfa's new hybrid GTV has been leaked from a secret presentation, giving us our first look at the car
Want an Alfa Romeo that looks a little like the car Kimi Raikkonen will be driving in F1 this year? Step right this way...
In something of a pre-season plot twist, the Sauber name will disappear from the Formula 1 grid as the team morphs into Alfa Romeo Racing
Our used pick for today packs a little more punch than the average Brera S, but it's not cheap
Alfa Romeo will be calling time on its ageing supermini next year ahead of a new product offensive
Alfa has released pricing for the special edition 'NRing' Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio. Are you sitting down?
The 75 was the last Alfa to be released before Fiat bought the company in 1986, but it never reached the heights that its makers hoped it would thanks to the shadow of the E30 BMW 3 Series
Many of us grew up in a world where Alfa Romeo was a brand that used to make great cars, but, spurred on by recent successes, Alfa's tail is up and the kids of the future are in for a treat
We did a little squee when we heard this news - Alfa Romeo is bringing back two of its most evocative badges of recent times
This Zytec V8-powered creation technically isn't an Alfa Romeo 4C, but we like it a lot!
According to reports, Alfa Romeo will announce plans for two new cars next month
The noise made by this 75's enlarged Busso V6 hitting 9000rpm might just be the best automotive noise we've ever heard...
For about the same amount of money as a hot hatchback, you could get the same number of cylinders and even more pace, all dressed up in a sexy Italian suit