We Drove Half Price Chinese Cars - Do They Suck?

Chinese cars are flooding the UK. Their EV cars are often massively cheaper alternatives to the more established brands, but are they any good, and should you consider buying a car from a company you've probably never heard of? 

Chinese cars are flooding the UK. Their EV cars are often massively cheaper alternatives to the more established brands, but are they any good, and should you consider buying a car from a company you've probably never heard of? 

To find out Alex is testing a Chinese city car, saloon car and SUV to see how they compare.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Lancia Confirms A New Delta HF Integrale Is Coming
Lancia Delta HF Integrale - front
Motorsport
You Can Buy A Lancia Rally Car For Less Than A VW Golf GTI
Lancia Ypsilon HF Racing - front
Motorsport
The Supercharged Ginetta GT2 Is Here To Make Motorsport Louder
Ginetta GT2 - front
News
Bentley Has A New Logo, And We’ll See It On A Concept Next Week
New Bentley logo
News
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Has Been Around The Nürburgring, And It Looks Quick
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 - front
News
Lotus Denies Reports It’s Closing Its UK Factory
Lotus' Hethel HQ

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front