or register
Close

News

FCA And PSA Have Agreed A Full Merger

The makers of Citroens and Peugeots, fresh from buying Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors, have agreed to merge with Fiat Chrysler

5 hours ago News 10 comments
Land Rover Has Bought Off-Road Racing Specialist Bowler

Specialist Land Rover tuning and race-preparation outfit Bowler has been snapped up by Land Rover itself, integrating into the SVO division

6 hours ago News 5 comments
The 9000rpm Honda S2000 Is Back... Sort Of

Honda’s parts department has come up with a programme to give the S2000 a new lease of life, potentially testing customer demand for a new model – or so we hope

a day ago News 7 comments
The New 375bhp Porsche Macan GTS Is Lower And Faster Than Ever

Porsche has dropped, boosted and otherwise enhanced the Macan GTS, making it the most driver-focused of the brand’s small SUVs

a day ago News 6 comments
Gordon Murray Liked His Alpine A110 So Much, He Took It Apart

The legendary McLaren F1 designer told us that he took his own A110 to pieces in order to benchmark it against his incoming T.50 hypercar

a day ago News 2 comments
The Honda Civic Type R TC Is A Box-Ready Racer For $90k

The latest race-ready Civic is built for American Touring Car races, and surely will be one of the angriest-looking cars on the grid. What do you think of it?

2 days ago News 9 comments
Ryan Reynold's Latest Film Is Weirdly Full Of Amazing Super Saloons

6 Underground is a typically OTT film from director Michael Bay, but it's probably worth watching just for the cars...

2 days ago News 7 comments
The Porsche Taycan Turbo's Range Is Only 201 Miles According To The EPA

When the Porsche Mission E concept was revealed, Porsche claimed a maximum range of around 300 miles, but the US EPA emissions test found its range to be 201 miles

5 days ago News 16 comments
Porsche Has Made A Star Wars Spaceship For Some Reason

The Pegasus is a collaboration between Porsche and Lucasfilm, and it looks fast enough to pull the ears off a gundark

5 days ago News 6 comments
The ABT VW Touareg TDI Is Tuned to Nearly 500bhp And 1000Nm

As if the V8 TDI in the latest Volkswagen Touareg wan’t powerful enough, ABT has cranked it up to 11 with new peaks for power and torque, and there’s even a warranty

6 days ago News 9 comments
Chris Harris Mocks The Tesla Cybertruck, Calls It ‘Risible’

Oh dear. Although Top Gear presenter Chris Harris doesn’t think the Tesla Cybertruck looks too bad, he thinks it’s “a bit of a p*ss-take…”

6 days ago News 14 comments
Taller, Shorter And Much More Advanced: Mercedes GLA Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the newest and smallest member of its now-compulsory SUV family, and while it’s not as handsome as the GLB, it’s still packed with advanced features

7 days ago News 15 comments
More Driving Modes For Refreshed Audi RS5 And RS5 Sportback

It’s just what every growing petrolhead wants for Christmas: extra driving modes on the fastest Audi 5, for more customisation and activation at the touch of a button

7 days ago News 3 comments
Track-Only Version Of Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 ‘F1 Successor’ Confirmed

Gordon Murray has confirmed that a run of 25 track-only T.50s will be built, and spoken about the possibility of taking the car racing in the new Le Mans Hypercar class

8 days ago News 15 comments
Holden Is Dropping Cars Altogether To Focus On SUVs

It only seems like last week that Holden took its last production presence out of Australia, but now it’s going one step further and ditching conventional cars altogether

8 days ago News 37 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or