Your Move, BMW: New Voyah Dreamer EV Gets A Whopping Chrome Grille

Remember when we joked that future BMWs would have nothing but grilles on the front end? A new Chinese luxury MPV has beaten BMW to it

We know it’s hard to see, but there is an actual car behind this supersize grille. This is the Voyah Dreamer, and it’s just been revealed at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. After its reveal, it promptly swallowed up most of the onlookers, like a big whale. Okay, not true, but the grille really is big. It covers nearly the full frontal area, giving the impression that the designer took a radiator, or maybe a stepladder, out of their house and stuck it on the front of the Dreamer.

A grille that big must mean it’s got some massive petrol or diesel engine, right? Nope, the Voyah Dreamer will be sold with either fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains, so there’s no real need for a grille at all. Perhaps it’s stealing a march on the upcoming BMW XM, which was teased earlier this week with a very snouty front end. We don’t have any technical details yet, but the Dreamer shares its underpinnings with the Voyah Free SUV. The electric Free has an 88kWh battery and two electric motors, with a total output of nearly 700bhp. Yes, really. If these figures carry over to the Dreamer, this’ll be an MPV that’ll out-accelerate a sports car. Just imagine that grille coming towards you at full pelt.

The new Voyah model is a full-size MPV like the Asia-only Lexus LM, but the ‘multi-purpose’ tag is up for debate. You’d probably expect seven seats, with various clever permutations to offer plenty of space and storage, but there are just the four seats. With the rear seats situated right at the back of the vehicle, the passengers are probably going to be in a different postcode to the driver. It’s more like a Rolls-Royce Phantom than a Volkswagen Sharan, with opulent materials and a full armoury of tech. The rear seats are heated, ventilated and massaging, and get reclining footrests. Cosy. The driver isn’t left out, though, with a full-width digital dashboard to get distracted by.