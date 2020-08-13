Win This Customized Polaris Off-Road Monster

Take a look at this off-road grin-monster and start to dream – because you could win it. The Polaris® GENERAL® XP 4 1000 Deluxe was built for American tradespeople to use in the most extreme locations, when a traditional pickup won’t cut it.

Light enough to skip over soft ground, powerful enough to get over any obstacle and permanently engaged in beast mode on its 30-inch BFGoodrich tires, the GENERAL® is a brilliantly effective solution whether you’re adventuring out into the wilderness with nothing but fishing gear and a tent, or hauling tools and expertise to the top of a quarry.