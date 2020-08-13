or register
Matt Kimberley profile picture Matt Kimberley 2 hours ago 0
Car Throttle
Editor's Pick

Win This Customized Polaris Off-Road Monster

Want to win an incredible custom-built adventure off-roader that’s huge weekend fun and tough enough to smash through heavy duty action just about anywhere? Enter here…
Take a look at this off-road grin-monster and start to dream – because you could win it. The Polaris® GENERAL® XP 4 1000 Deluxe was built for American tradespeople to use in the most extreme locations, when a traditional pickup won’t cut it.

Light enough to skip over soft ground, powerful enough to get over any obstacle and permanently engaged in beast mode on its 30-inch BFGoodrich tires, the GENERAL® is a brilliantly effective solution whether you’re adventuring out into the wilderness with nothing but fishing gear and a tent, or hauling tools and expertise to the top of a quarry.

Car Throttle has teamed up with BFGoodrich®, Polaris® and Impulse Off-Road to launch a competition in tandem with the BFGoodrich® Tires Tradesmen Support Program. If you live in the USA and want to win this incredible prize, all you have to do is submit your details right here.

The full prize details are as follows:

  • Polaris GENERAL® XP 4 1000 Deluxe
  • 30” BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 UTV Tires
  • Impulse Off Road - Customized roll cage, roof, rear bumper, front bumper modification
  • Vision Wheel Beadlock Wheels
  • RYFab Bed Storage and Roof Rack
  • ZBroz Racing ARS FX Forward A-Arms and Coil Spring Upgrade kit
  • Beard Seats and Seat Belts
  • Dometic Fridge
  • KC HiLites Round Pro 6 and 10” light bars
  • Goal Zero Yeti 500X and Boulder 100 Solar panel
  • Warn Axon 4500 Winch
  • Factor 55 Fairlead and hook
  • Tire Stickers official BFGoodrich® tire letters
  • Armor Coating Powder Coating
  • BFGoodrich® gift package

Rules and eligibility criteria are here for you as well. One lucky winner will land the $24,999 Polaris® GENERAL® XP 4 1000 Deluxe, with 20 runners-up receiving a unique piece of artwork featuring this awesome UTV. What are you waiting for? Hit the link and enter!

0 comments

