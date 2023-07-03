We’ve Been Paying Too Much For Fuel, The Government Says, As It Plans To Force Price Transparency

Buying fuel has become an increasingly painful experience for the wallet, but while it’s the wholesale cost driving a lot of this, the retailers haven’t been helping. According to a new report from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), margins at supermarket petrol stations went up by 6p per litre by 2019-2022.

The CMA noted that there can be “significant price differences in local areas,” and it “reached the conclusion that competition is not working well”. Its suggestion is that better data transparency is needed, which would make it easier for third parties, for instance, a service like Google Maps, to publish live fuel pricing. With that information much more visible and accessible, retailers would - in theory - have little choice but to be more competitive with how much they charge.

Getting ripped off at the pumps is something that irks millions of voters, so it should come as no surprise that the government has jumped on this report, pledging to use the law to force retailers to be more open with pricing data.