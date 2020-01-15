Watch A Dakar-Racing Toyota Hilux’s Axle Get Torn Out Like It’s Nothing
After cutting a corner a little too closely, a factory Toyota Hilux found out the hard way that, tough as the vehicle is, it’s still no match for Planet Earth
The Dakar rally is always full of amazing jumps, slides and crashes, but the course is so big that many of them aren’t caught that well on camera. Welcome to the exception to that rule.
A Toyota Hilux competitor arrives in this short video, cresting a rocky rise and then following the trail around towards the camera. The driver doesn’t notice a huge rock sticking out on the inside of the turn, however, and clips it. With gusto.
The wheel has nowhere to go and something has to give. Pop – out comes the axle and most of the stuff it’s attached to. Not only that, but the force exchanged between the truck and a large piece of Saudi Arabia forces the Toyota into an almost comically slow flop/roll onto its roof.
And as if the hand of fate is not yet done with the unfortunate Hilux, the video continues to show it almost fall off the road edge during its recovery. We’re pretty sure the team will be glad to see the back of this stage.
