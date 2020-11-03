V10 Race Engine Goes On The Dyno For Bonkers Toyota GR Supra Project

We make no apologies for bringing you our second modified Supra story of the day, because it’s a good’un. Ryan Tuerck, who announced a few weeks ago his intentions to shove a Judd V10 race engine in a GR Supra, has been putting said powerplant through its paces on the dyno.

The latest video in the build series is worth a watch for the various clips of Judd V10-powered beats (some of which came from CT favourite Hill Climb Monsters) alone. The dyno footage sounds glorious too, of course, although it’s not without it’s drama, with the engine cutting out part-way through the run. Thankfully, it was thought to be something minor, most likely a sensor issue.