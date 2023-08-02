or register
Phill Tromans profile picture Phill Tromans 20 hours ago
News

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Both Retro And Fancy

The iconic 4x4 is back with an old-school look and new-school tech, and it’s got the Land Rover Defender in its sights

Remind me later
The new Land Cruiser First Edition has some seriously retro looks
The new Land Cruiser First Edition has some seriously retro looks

We won’t turn this into an argument about which is the most iconic off-roader, but the Toyota Land Cruiser must surely be in the conversation. First launched 72 years ago it’s become a global phenomenon, but it’s been a massive 14 years since a new one arrived in Britain, so interest in the fifth-generation model is considerable.

And this is it. Styled with a very heavy nod towards the FJ60 of the 1980s, the prototype Land Cruiser (codenamed J250) you see here is a companion to the bigger J300 Land Cruiser that we don’t get in the UK, and uses the same GA-F mechanical platform, which should ensure pretty darn decent off-road performance.

Non-first edition models get different headlights
Non-first edition models get different headlights

Toyota is also going for on-road excellence and comfort too, however, with luxurious features including a full-length glass roof, leather seats and a fancy-looking wide digital display sitting amid chunky switches in the cabin. Could this be a serious rival to the Land Rover Defender?

Toyota - Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Both Retro And Fancy - News

The body-on-frame J250 has 50% more frame rigidity than the old model, and 30% more rigidity overall. For the first time, the Land Cruiser will have electric power steering, and you’ll be able to disconnect the front anti-roll bar using a dashboard switch, which aids driveability on rougher roads and should make things more comfortable, too.

Various powertrains were announced for different countries, but here in Blighty we’re due to get a 2.8-litre diesel with 201bhp when the Land Cruiser lands in early 2024, with a mild-hybrid version coming in early 2025. All models get an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and will have a towing capacity of 3500kg.

Toyota - Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Both Retro And Fancy - News

Both five-seat and seven-seat versions will be available, and a limited-edition First Edition model will open for orders later this year. That’s the model with the extra heritage looks, featuring round headlights and a two-tone paintwork finish in Sand and Smoky Blue.

No prices have been announced yet, or full details of spec, but we’ll find out more later in the year.

More Toyota posts

0 comments

Recommended News Finnish Driver Fined €121,000 For Driving 20mph Over Speed Limit Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Mazda RX-7 From 2 Fast 2 Furious With Flamethrower Exhaust Headed For Auction News BMW 7 Series Gets Its Own All-Electric Performance Model: BMW i7 M70 xDrive News The Wörthersee GTI Treffen Is Moving To VW HQ In Wolfsburg News One-Off Bentley Continental GT S Debuts At Shanghai Motor Show News Q&A With Hot Wheels Designer And Hot Wheels Legends Tour Returns For 2023 News Surprise: The Facelifted Kia Picanto Looks Quite Mean, Comes With An N/A I4 News Warning: The 700bhp Singer DLS Turbo May Cause Involuntary Dribbling News BMW Launches In Car Gaming Feature For New 5 Series

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or