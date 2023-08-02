Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Both Retro And Fancy

The iconic 4x4 is back with an old-school look and new-school tech, and it’s got the Land Rover Defender in its sights

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The new Land Cruiser First Edition has some seriously retro looks

We won’t turn this into an argument about which is the most iconic off-roader, but the Toyota Land Cruiser must surely be in the conversation. First launched 72 years ago it’s become a global phenomenon, but it’s been a massive 14 years since a new one arrived in Britain, so interest in the fifth-generation model is considerable. And this is it. Styled with a very heavy nod towards the FJ60 of the 1980s, the prototype Land Cruiser (codenamed J250) you see here is a companion to the bigger J300 Land Cruiser that we don’t get in the UK, and uses the same GA-F mechanical platform, which should ensure pretty darn decent off-road performance.

Non-first edition models get different headlights

Toyota is also going for on-road excellence and comfort too, however, with luxurious features including a full-length glass roof, leather seats and a fancy-looking wide digital display sitting amid chunky switches in the cabin. Could this be a serious rival to the Land Rover Defender?

The body-on-frame J250 has 50% more frame rigidity than the old model, and 30% more rigidity overall. For the first time, the Land Cruiser will have electric power steering, and you’ll be able to disconnect the front anti-roll bar using a dashboard switch, which aids driveability on rougher roads and should make things more comfortable, too. Various powertrains were announced for different countries, but here in Blighty we’re due to get a 2.8-litre diesel with 201bhp when the Land Cruiser lands in early 2024, with a mild-hybrid version coming in early 2025. All models get an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and will have a towing capacity of 3500kg.