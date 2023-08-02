Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Both Retro And Fancy
The iconic 4x4 is back with an old-school look and new-school tech, and it’s got the Land Rover Defender in its sights
We won’t turn this into an argument about which is the most iconic off-roader, but the Toyota Land Cruiser must surely be in the conversation. First launched 72 years ago it’s become a global phenomenon, but it’s been a massive 14 years since a new one arrived in Britain, so interest in the fifth-generation model is considerable.
And this is it. Styled with a very heavy nod towards the FJ60 of the 1980s, the prototype Land Cruiser (codenamed J250) you see here is a companion to the bigger J300 Land Cruiser that we don’t get in the UK, and uses the same GA-F mechanical platform, which should ensure pretty darn decent off-road performance.
Toyota is also going for on-road excellence and comfort too, however, with luxurious features including a full-length glass roof, leather seats and a fancy-looking wide digital display sitting amid chunky switches in the cabin. Could this be a serious rival to the Land Rover Defender?
The body-on-frame J250 has 50% more frame rigidity than the old model, and 30% more rigidity overall. For the first time, the Land Cruiser will have electric power steering, and you’ll be able to disconnect the front anti-roll bar using a dashboard switch, which aids driveability on rougher roads and should make things more comfortable, too.
Various powertrains were announced for different countries, but here in Blighty we’re due to get a 2.8-litre diesel with 201bhp when the Land Cruiser lands in early 2024, with a mild-hybrid version coming in early 2025. All models get an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and will have a towing capacity of 3500kg.
Both five-seat and seven-seat versions will be available, and a limited-edition First Edition model will open for orders later this year. That’s the model with the extra heritage looks, featuring round headlights and a two-tone paintwork finish in Sand and Smoky Blue.
No prices have been announced yet, or full details of spec, but we’ll find out more later in the year.
