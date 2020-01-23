Toyota Has Made A FWD CVT GR Yaris, Reportedly Develops Just 118bhp

A CVT-equipped GR Yaris prototype was among the cars showcased by Toyota at the Tokyo Auto Salon, but it's unclear if it'll make production

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Perhaps the most incredible thing about the GR Yaris is that the all-wheel drive hot hatch isn’t a super-limited edition special. Toyota will need to build 25,000 of the things to satisfy homologation rules if it’s able to enter a fully-prepped version in the World Rally Championship. But it’s not quite that simple. It’s specifically the three-door body that needs to be homologated, so Toyota could, in theory, make up part of the required 25,000 by filling the shell with less exciting (and less expensive) innards. This might explain the appearance of a Yaris GR CVT concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

The vehicle was revealed with very little fanfare, which is probably why it went unnoticed to much of the world’s automotive media until now. Outwardly, it’s all the same as the model we’ve been salivating over for the last few weeks, but in the video above we can see the six-speed manual gear-shifter has been eschewed for an automatic drive selector. Where it gets really interesting is the engine. According to CarsGuide, it doesn’t use the 257bhp 1.6-litre inline-three turbo engine found in the regular GR Yaris, rather a naturally-aspirated 1.5. It makes just 118bhp and 107lb ft of torque - a massive reduction from the rally-bred hot hatch’s powerplant. Presumably, the switch is partly due to the CVT auto ‘box not being able to handle the considerably pokier 1.6. To cap it all off, it isn’t all-wheel drive either - only the front wheels are powered here.