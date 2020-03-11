This Is Probably The Inline-Four Mercedes-AMG C53/C63
A clearly AMG'd-up C-Class developing an inline-four soundtrack has been spotted undergoing testing
Enjoy the current, V8 Mercedes-AMG C63 while it lasts, as the next one will be powered by an inline-four hybrid powertrain. And this might be the car in question.
The person behind the lens of these spy shots reported hearing this prototype churning out an inline-four-like soundtrack, and yet, just behind the camouflage, we can see a Panamericana grille.
This used to be a good way of differentiating between ‘lesser’ ‘43 and ‘53 AMGs and the full-fat cars, however, that all changed with the advent of the facelifted, Panamericana’d AMG E53. It’s possible, then, that this is the C53 rather than the 63, with the quartet of oval tailpipes being a possible clue. The top-flight AMGs, at the moment at least, have trapezoidal exhaust trims.
The ‘C53’ name was trademarked by Mercedes back in 2018. The first car to wear the badge will be based on the next-generation C-Class, and almost certainly use a 416bhp inline-four borrowed from the new AMG A45 S. In line with other ‘53 AMG products, we’d expect a mild hybrid setup to feature, with the four-pot C63 using a greater level of hybrid power to rival the outputs of the mighty V8s.
We’ll be waiting a little while to find out how the new AMG C-Class line-up pans out. With the standard C-Class set for a debut during the last quarter of 2020, the faster stuff will likely be held back until the following year.
