This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Has Just 180 Miles On The Clock - And It’s Already Been Wrecked

Only a very select few of us will ever get to experience the thrill of waiting for our very own supercar to be delivered. What we can do, though, is assume that when you’re handed the keys to a shiny new Ferrari SF90 Stradale it feels pretty amazing. The feeling when it’s destroyed after less than 200 miles is somewhat harder to imagine. The SF90 was the very first Ferrari to feature plug-in hybrid technology, but rather than focussing on economy, the three electric motors work in tandem with a 3.9-litre twin turbocharged V8 to create a colossal 987bhp. This means that the SF90 will sprint from 0-62mph in a mere 2.5 seconds, and then continue onto a top speed of 211mph.

Naturally, this much power requires a certain level of skill to handle, but it seems that the owner of this particular SF90 was caught out in the most disastrous (and expensive) way possible. See also: C8 Audi RS6 Pulled From A River After Spending Several Days Under Water While the exact details of the accident haven’t been made public, it is clear from the pictures that this SF90 was in a heavy front-end impact, causing substantial damage. The entire front end has been split in two, half the bonnet is gone, a headlight is missing, and the resulting damage to systems such as the cooling and electricals will undoubtedly be the stuff of nightmares.

