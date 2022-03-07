This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Has Just 180 Miles On The Clock - And It’s Already Been Wrecked
This six-figure, 987bhp supercar met a pretty unfortunate end - and now it’s up for auction
Only a very select few of us will ever get to experience the thrill of waiting for our very own supercar to be delivered. What we can do, though, is assume that when you’re handed the keys to a shiny new Ferrari SF90 Stradale it feels pretty amazing. The feeling when it’s destroyed after less than 200 miles is somewhat harder to imagine.
The SF90 was the very first Ferrari to feature plug-in hybrid technology, but rather than focussing on economy, the three electric motors work in tandem with a 3.9-litre twin turbocharged V8 to create a colossal 987bhp. This means that the SF90 will sprint from 0-62mph in a mere 2.5 seconds, and then continue onto a top speed of 211mph.
Naturally, this much power requires a certain level of skill to handle, but it seems that the owner of this particular SF90 was caught out in the most disastrous (and expensive) way possible.
While the exact details of the accident haven’t been made public, it is clear from the pictures that this SF90 was in a heavy front-end impact, causing substantial damage. The entire front end has been split in two, half the bonnet is gone, a headlight is missing, and the resulting damage to systems such as the cooling and electricals will undoubtedly be the stuff of nightmares.
The rest of the car hasn’t fared well, either. The left hand side is riddled with huge dents and deformities, the wing mirror is gone, the front wheels have been chewed up by jagged bodywork, and even the rear end is battered and bruised. Inside, among the maze of deployed airbags, the interior appears to be scuffed up but somewhat intact.
What’s left of this SF90 is up for grabs at a salvage auction in Los Angeles. IAA - the hosts of the auction - estimate the car’s value at $1,034,887 (£784,201), and predict that the repairs will cost $999,999 (£757,764). So, if you’re in the market for a restoration project or parts donor car, are monumentally brave (or mad), and have a huge amount of cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can check out the listing here.
