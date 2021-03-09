There's Going To Be A 1000bhp Hummer EV SUV And It'll Look Like This

The new Hummer EV has many things. It has a 200kWh battery pack. It has three motors. It has an 11,500lb ft torque figure (if you measure in a weird way pretty much no one does). It even has a ‘crab walk’ mode to get you out of tricky spots while off-roading.

What it doesn’t have, though, is a roof over the back. In contrast to its H2 and H3 predecessors, it was revealed first as a pick-up. GMC seems keen to sort that, however, via the incoming SUV version, teased here in GIF form. We won’t have to wait long to see the car in full, either, with its grand debut happening on 3 April.