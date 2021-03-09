There's Going To Be A 1000bhp Hummer EV SUV And It'll Look Like This
GMC has teased the incoming SUV versions of the new hummer, which will be available with the same 1000bhp electric powertrain
The new Hummer EV has many things. It has a 200kWh battery pack. It has three motors. It has an 11,500lb ft torque figure (if you measure in a weird way pretty much no one does). It even has a ‘crab walk’ mode to get you out of tricky spots while off-roading.
What it doesn’t have, though, is a roof over the back. In contrast to its H2 and H3 predecessors, it was revealed first as a pick-up. GMC seems keen to sort that, however, via the incoming SUV version, teased here in GIF form. We won’t have to wait long to see the car in full, either, with its grand debut happening on 3 April.
As we can see from the silhouette, the roof suits the beefy EV nicely. It rids the new Hummer of the awkwardly high bodywork around the load bed seen on the pick-up.
A 986bhp powertrain will still sit at the top of the line-up, we expect. Backed up by around 1000lb ft (when measured the proper way), the powertrain makes a circa-three-second 0-60mph time possible. 789bhp ‘EV3X’ and 616bhp ‘EV2X’ derivatives should join the range in the coming years, with an entry-level twin-motor ‘EV2’ eventually completing the range.
We’d anticipate a modest increase in price relative to the pick-up. As a reminder, GMC is charging $112,595 for the fully loaded Edition 1 and $79,995 for the EV2 entry-point.
And no, we’re not expecting to see any of these coming to the UK officially.
