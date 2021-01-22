The VW Golf Is Officially Leaving The USA

It’s the end of an era for VW USA. The plug will be pulled on the production of the US market Golf at VW’s plant in Puebla, Mexico, although there is enough stock to keep the 2021 version of the Mk7 going until the end of the year.

VW won’t be bringing the standard Golf 8 to the USA, although it will be possible to buy a 2022 Golf GTI or Golf R from autumn. As for the boggo 2021 Mk7 car, it’ll be available in only in ‘Golf TSI’ form.