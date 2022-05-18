The US’s First Electric Fire Truck Includes A 300bhp Backup Diesel Engine

The Los Angeles Fire Department has taken delivery of an electric Rosenbauer RTX fire truck, making it the first fully operational electric fire truck to be adopted in the US.

The fire-stopping EV costs around $1.2 million (£996,700) per unit and uses two electric motors to produce 360 kW (roughly 490bhp) of peak performance and 260 kW (around 250bhp) in everyday driving. To power the immense machine, the RTX uses a gigantic 132kWh battery pack, which also supplies power to the truck’s four wheels and onboard equipment. For perspective, the Rosenbauer RTX’s battery is five-and-half times the size of the Fiat 500e city car’s 24kWh unit.