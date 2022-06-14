The Tiny Citroen Ami Is Now On Sale And It Costs Just £20 A Month
The Citroen Ami quadricycle is now Britain’s cheapest new ‘car’ on sale
By far one of the most popular new cars we’ve had on Car Throttle’s YouTube channel this year technically isn’t a car at all. People seem to adore the Citroen Ami, after Citroen received over 12,000 expressions of interest in the quadricycle from UK-based punters, the French manufacturer decided to bring it to the UK. It costs slightly more than previously expected at £7,695, but it’s still Britain’s cheapest ‘car’ nonetheless. After a deposit of £2,369.45, you could pay just £19.99 per month to get in the driver’s seat. As attractive as that might sound, there’s a hefty £5,594 optional final payment you’ll have to make if you want to own the Ami outright.
As the Citroen Ami is classed as a quadricycle, in some countries it can be driven licence-free by people as young as 14 years old. However, you’ll need to be at least 17 years old and hold a full AM motorcycle licence to drive it on Britain’s roads.
Citroen hasn’t built the Ami in right-hand drive for the UK market, but the Ami is so small, driving from the left-hand seat shouldn’t be much of an issue.
The Ami comes offered in three £400 colour packs and in ‘Pop’ and ‘Vibe’ variants which add a dose of customisation to the quirky quadricycle. Pop models will start from £8,495 and Vibe models are the priciest at £8,895. A single-seater Ami van will also be available for £7,995.
Pop models will come with the Orange Colour Pack with black exterior trim, a rear spoiler and decals. Vibe models combine a Grey Colour Pack with black roof rails and ‘contour’ decals on the doors.
UK cars come with a Type 2 charging adaptor plus a three-pin plug to use in a domestic socket, which may be part of the reason why the official price is more than the circa £6,000 that was originally anticipated. Otherwise, Amis sold here will be as per their counterparts across the channel.
As a reminder, that means a 5.5kWh battery and an 8bhp electric motor giving a range of up to 46 miles. Once that little pack of cells is empty, the Ami takes around three hours to charge. Designed for busy cities, the Ami has a top speed of just 28mph.
Citroen also hopes to introduce the Ami as part of a car-sharing scheme in the future. The company’s UK MD Eurig Druce has been quoted as saying “People are buying it with cash, but I would love to see collections of Amis on street corners where it could become the norm to not get an Uber, but to get an Ami.” Could the £20 a month Ami be the start of a UK quadricycle revolution?
