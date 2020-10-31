or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago 0
News

SSC Tuatara To Rerun Top Speed Attempt Following Footage Doubts, CEO Confirms

Jerod Shelby has confirmed in a video statement that SSC will go for the top speed record a second time with multiple GPS tracking units

Remind me later

When people started to analyse footage of the SSC Tuatara’s claimed 331mph run, including some prominent YouTubers, it started to seem as though something was amiss. Sure enough, Dewetron then distanced itself from the record, contradicting SSC’s claims that the data measurement company had “validated” the run.

SSC admitted later the same day there were issues with the videos it had released, and now it’s gone one step further. In a video statement, CEO Jerod Shelby confirmed that the Tuatara will go for the top speed record again, “and do it in a way that’s undeniable and irrefutable”.

“The more we tried to analyse, the more we were concerned there were doubts in the relationship between the video and the GPS,” Shelby said, adding, “The perfect view I had of this record is now gone, and no matter what we do in the coming days to try and salvage this particular record, it’s going to have a stain on it”.

This will happen “in the very near future,” and Shelby has pledged to use multiple GPS systems, and have staff present from each supplier. He’s also extended an invitation to Tim Burton (Shmee150), Misha Charoudin and Robert Mitchell.

SSC - SSC Tuatara To Rerun Top Speed Attempt Following Footage Doubts, CEO Confirms - News

Misha posted his reaction on YouTube in the early hours of Saturday morning, praising Shelby’s candour. There’s no official reaction from Shmee or Mitchell just yet, but we’ll update this post once there is. The trio was behind a series of videos that used fixed points on Nevada’s Highway 160 to calculate the true speed of the Tuatara in SSC’s claimed 331mph footage, estimating it to be no more than 280mph.

More SSC posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Chevrolet Has A New 562bhp LS7-Based Crate Engine News The RS3-Powered Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 Can Pull 2G In Corners News The Next-Gen Mercedes S-Class' Cabin Has A Thing For Screens News The Audi SQ7 And SQ8 Drop Diesel, Adopt 500bhp Petrol V8s News Why The 'Fastback' Polestar 2 Has An Oddly Tall Ride Height News Why The New Aluminium Frame Morgans Use Even More Wood News The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Will Be Like The M8 But Better (Probably) News Watch Ken Block Try To Wrap His Head Around The Ford Mustang Mach E 1400

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or