Dewetron Says It 'Neither Approved Nor Validated' The SSC Tuatara's Run
Austrian company Dewetron has said it was not directly involved in SSC's claimed 331mph run, despite claims in a press release from the latter
With footage from the Tuatara’s 331mph run in Nevada called into question by a couple of prominent YouTubers earlier this week, SSC released a statement claiming its high-speed efforts had been validated by a firm called Dewetron. So, case close? Not quite.
The Austrian data measurement company has issued a press release distancing itself from the run. It states:
“Despite the information published on the website of SSC North America as well as on several related and non-related YouTube channels, Dewetron did not validate any data from world record attempts or preceding tests. Nobody of [sic] Dewetron’s employees was present during the test drive or involved in the associated preparations.
“Since the results of measurement data highly rely on the right setup, on the regular calibration of the systems and sensors in use as well as on many other parameters, we are not able to guarantee the accuracy or correctness of the outcome. As of this moment, Dewetron did not receive the measurement file of the test drive”
Dewetron concedes that SSC uses its test and measurement system, and as with all its customers, training was provided. In the case of SSC, it says, this was done remotely. This training consists of “general use of the system, the software as well as the initial configuration”.
Separately, Dewetron also confirmed to Car Throttle that it was not, as suggested in a statement put out by Jerod Shelby yesterday, involved in “four out of five” of the last top speed records.
We’ve asked SSC’s press representative for a comment on this latest development, and have been told to expect an official response soon. We’ve also contacted Michelin to see what its take on the affair is - for the Koenigsegg Agera’s 284mph run, the company confirmed its Sport Cup 2 tyres were safe to run at those speeds. The Tuatara ran on the same tyres, but so far the company has not - as far as we know - commented publicly about the supercar’s use of the boots.
