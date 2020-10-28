Dewetron Says It 'Neither Approved Nor Validated' The SSC Tuatara's Run

Austrian company Dewetron has said it was not directly involved in SSC's claimed 331mph run, despite claims in a press release from the latter

With footage from the Tuatara’s 331mph run in Nevada called into question by a couple of prominent YouTubers earlier this week, SSC released a statement claiming its high-speed efforts had been validated by a firm called Dewetron. So, case close? Not quite. The Austrian data measurement company has issued a press release distancing itself from the run. It states:

“Despite the information published on the website of SSC North America as well as on several related and non-related YouTube channels, Dewetron did not validate any data from world record attempts or preceding tests. Nobody of [sic] Dewetron’s employees was present during the test drive or involved in the associated preparations. “Since the results of measurement data highly rely on the right setup, on the regular calibration of the systems and sensors in use as well as on many other parameters, we are not able to guarantee the accuracy or correctness of the outcome. As of this moment, Dewetron did not receive the measurement file of the test drive”

Dewetron concedes that SSC uses its test and measurement system, and as with all its customers, training was provided. In the case of SSC, it says, this was done remotely. This training consists of “general use of the system, the software as well as the initial configuration”. Separately, Dewetron also confirmed to Car Throttle that it was not, as suggested in a statement put out by Jerod Shelby yesterday, involved in “four out of five” of the last top speed records.

Based on the time the car took to reach certain fixed points on Nevada's Highway 160, YouTuber Shmee150 estimated the car's highest speed in the footage was no more than 280mph