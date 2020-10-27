SSC Stands By Tuatara's 331mph Video Amid Claims Of Discrepancies

“Here at SSC, our focus is on building hypercars that break world records.

“At Dewetron, their focus is on tracking and verifying hypercars that break world records, among other things. They’ve done that for four out of five of the last world records.” [Including one set by SSC’s Ultimate Aero - ed]

“We’re thrilled that Dewetron has just validated the Tuatara’s record-setting run.

“I know it’s hard for people to wrap their minds around the idea that SSC has built a car capable of our average top speed of 316mph. The swirl of anticipation and speculation about our record has continued since we first blocked off Route 160 in Pahrump, and we don’t mind, because we have the numbers on our side.”