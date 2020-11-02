The Polestar 2 Has Now Been Recalled Twice In One Month

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Impressive though the Polestar 2 may be, the 402bhp Tesla Model 3 rival hasn’t been without its issues. Already recalled once in October due to some cars shutting down while on the move, the 2 was hit with another recall before the month was out. The company confirmed in a press release that 4586 delivered cars - more than double the number recalled last time - will need to have their inverters replaced. Being the piece of the EV puzzle that convert battery-stored energy into power for the electric motors, they’re something you might want working.

The problem revolves around a fuse which renders the car undriveable if blown. Should that happen, “the vehicle may either experience no start at the next driving cycle, or in worst case loss of propulsion while driving without reasonable warning,” Polestar says. Thankfully, in that instance, the steering and brakes would still be functional. To go with the recall, the Volvo offshoot has confirmed a service campaign to replace the High Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH), with 3150 cars affected. This is another crucial part of an EV’s setup since it’s responsible for keeping the cabin and the battery heated.