The Original BMW X5's Initial Design Was Sketched In Two Hours On A Flight

Some accuse modern premium cars of being over-styled. We can see why - so many models are now defined by hyper-aggression and an abundance of needless creases and lines. BMW’s current X5 is a good example of this, particularly with its huge kidney grilles.

The original version of the SUV, however, is a lot more understated. You get the feeling that even if the designers would have wanted to make it more complicated, there wouldn’t have been time. As Frank Stephenson - fresh from talking about his triple-decker Ford Escort Cosworth wing - explains, the design team were tasked with creating a full-size clay model within just six weeks.

At the time, BMW’s design boss was Chris Bangle. Much of his work came under plenty of flak back then, but owing to more recent events, people are looking upon his designs in a fonder light. For the X5, he got the ball rolling by tasking Stephenson with creating the initial design sketch during a couple of free hours he had on a flight.