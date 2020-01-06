The Next Skoda Octavia vRS Will Be Available As Hybrid With Around 250bhp

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Image via X-Tomi Design

When the vRS version of the new Skoda Octavia arrives, you’ll be able to order it in three distinct flavours. As before, there’ll be petrol and diesel variants, but they’ll be joined by a newcomer - a plug-in hybrid. Car Throttle sister publication Auto Express reports that Skoda will offer an Octavia vRS PHEV with the same 1.4-litre inline-four-based hybrid powertrain as the new VW Golf 8 GTE. However, it’s set to develop a higher output than the 242bhp managed by the GTE.

The standard fourth-gen Skoda Octavia was revealed late 2019

The word is that Skoda wants the part-electric vRS to match the power of the petrol version, and the Czech company has also pledged to make the unleaded-fueled vRS the most powerful ever. The pokiest thus far (the Octavia vRS 245) is good for 242bhp, so we could be in for a pair of hot vRS hatchbacks pushing out around 250bhp or potentially beyond. The petrol will be the quicker of two, however, as it’ll be a good deal lighter. It’s set to be powered by an evolution of the widely-used EA888 TSI inline-four turbo engine, which will be shared with the next VW Golf GTI..

The most powerful version of the outgoing Skoda Octavia vRS produces 242bhp