Matt Robinson 41 minutes ago
The New VW Golf GTD Is A 196bhp, 295lb ft Hot(ish) Hatch

Alongside a new GTI, the VW Golf 8 has spawned a new GTD which is cleaner and more powerful than the car it replaces

If you want a fast version of the VW Golf 8, there’s already a decent amount of choice. The GTE was part of the car’s initial reveal late last year, and today, VW has revealed both a new GTI and this GTD.

If you like the way the fast petrol Golf looks, you’ll dig the GTD too - outwardly, it’s damn near identical. The only differences are the badges, the tailpipes and the lack of red stripe above the light bar.

It’s not quite as powerful as the GTI, but with 197bhp and 295lb ft of torque offered up by its 2.0-litre inline-four TDI engine, it’s not going to be sluggish either. Expect a 0-62mph time starting with a number seven and a top speed over 140mph.

Exact performance figures haven’t been provided, and there’s also an absence of fuel economy and emissions numbers at this stage. VW claims it’s the cleanest TDI Golf ever, however, thanks to a twin dousing of ad blue for its catalytic converter.

Unlike the GTI - which is available with a six-speed manual - the GTD sends its power exclusively through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A 15mm lower chassis is shared across both cars, with the option of adaptive dampers.

In the cabin, you’ll find a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The GTD gets tartan seats just like the GTI, although it’s finished in a more subtle grey instead of red.

So, which fast Golf will it be for you - the GTE, GTD or GTI? Or would you rather wait for the R? Let us know in the comments.

