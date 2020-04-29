The New McDonald's Japan Happy Meal Toy Is A Toyota Supra Tomica Model

The 'Collaboration Video' features 2JZ-powered Supras from Fat Five Racing and HKS

Drifting legends Nobuteru Taniguchi and Daigo Saito have appeared in a smoke-filled video… to promote a new McDonald’s Happy Meal toy. Relevancy? Well, Taniguchi and Saito’s latest drift weapons are 2JZ-converted ‘A90’ GR Supras, and McDonald’s Japan’s new Happy Meal (or ‘Happy Set’ as it translates to in the country) toy is an adorable little Tomica model of the new Toyota sports car.

The Supra will be added to the Tomica line of Happy Set meals from 1 May until the 14th, along with various other models including a Mazda CX-5 police car and - weirdly - a ‘Dinosaur Carrier’ lorry.