or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago
News

The New Ford Ranger Arrives This Month With An F-150-Like Faced

Ford has teased its all-new Ranger pick-up and given it a release date - 24 November

Remind me later
Ford - The New Ford Ranger Arrives This Month With An F-150-Like Faced - News

Lurking in the shadows of this splashy teaser image is the all-new Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Except, it won’t be all-Ford - although the Blue Oval has neglected to mention it in the press release, the new Ranger has been developed as part of a joint venture with VW which will also yield a second-generation Amarok.

The current Amarok and Ranger are both highly-rated pick-ups, so this combining of forces can only be a good thing. As for Ford’s end of the deal, we can see from the teaser image that it’ll have a much flatter, more aggressive nose than the outgoing model, not unlike the bigger and absurdly popular F-150. The picture also reveals the snazzy daytime running light signature.

Ford - The New Ford Ranger Arrives This Month With An F-150-Like Faced - News

Ford says that it conducted over 5,000 interviews to pin down exactly what potential customers are after. And there should be plenty of those - there are plans to flog the pick-up in 180 different markets. Prototype Rangers have been put through over 750,000 miles of testing, around half of those with the load beds filled to the legal capacity.

It’ll sit on the same ‘T6’ ladder chassis as the Bronco, and - like most pick-ups - will retain a leaf spring rear suspension setup on most models. One exception will be the Ranger Raptor - like its predecessor, this hotter, beefier model will switch to a bespoke coil spring setup at the back.

The Raptor should also get an upgrade in the powerplant department. Rumour has it that the US market version will be powered by a 2.7-litre ‘Nano’ Ecoboost V6, providing a handy 325bhp and a stout 399lb ft of torque.

Some markets including Australia are set to have a choice of two engines - the 210bhp, 369lb ft 2.0-litre inline-four diesel found in the current Raptor (below) and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel putting out 255bhp and 443lb ft. We suspect the UK will only get the four-pot, but we’d love to be proven wrong. A plug-in hybrid is also on the agenda.

Ford - The New Ford Ranger Arrives This Month With An F-150-Like Faced - News

The new Ranger will be revealed on the evening of 24 November, ahead of a 2022 launch. VW’s Amarok will go to market the same year, but we’re not sure yet if it’ll be revealed before the end of 2021.

More Ford posts

0 comments

Recommended News Watch This Russian Mazda MX-5 Squeeze Under A Truck Like It’s In Fast & Furious Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News This Is How The Group B Mitsubishi Starion 4WD Rally Car Could Have Looked News Watch Sport+ Mode Help The New Mercedes S-Class Through A Moose Test News Ford Bronco Sport Rolls 120 Metres After Falling From Notorious Mountain Pass News Gaze Upon The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider News Dare We Dream Of A New Honda Integra That Looks This Good? News This Honda Civic Type R Was Ripped In Two During A Huge Crash News Street Racing VW Golf R Leaves The Line Backwards, With Smashy Consequences News Fast And Furious 10 (Pt.1) Slated For April 2023 Release: How Will They Top Going To Space?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or