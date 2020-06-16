The New Citroen C4 Is A Crossover Because Of Course It Is

Citroen has revealed a handful of images and some preliminary details ahead of the C4's full reveal later this month

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

This is the new Citroen C4, and as you’ll have hopefully noticed straight away, it’s not a hatchback. Yep, Citroen has abandoned the C-segment positioning used for the C4 since the first-generation version was introduced in 2004, with a new crossover model that serves as a replacement for both the old C4 and the C4 Cactus. This being a Citroen, however, it’s a lot quirkier to look at than the average compact crossover. There are giant, spangly light clusters at the front -bucking the trend for ever-slimmer units - unapologetically chunky plastic cladding aero around the sides, and a sloping roofline which - unlike similar arrangements on other ‘coupe’ SUVs -actually works. We rather like it.

No specific powertrain details have been given just yet - this is merely a teaser - although Citroen has confirmed there’ll be a fully electric powertrain available (in a car dubbed ‘ ë-C4) along with the usual petrol and diesel options.

While many manufacturers devote a lot of press release space to banging on about stiffer bodyshells and low centre of gravities, Citroen instead spends a great deal of time talking about how the C4 will be soft and comfy. It’ll have ‘Progressive Hydraulic Cushions’ in the suspension, and ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, making it - we hope - supremely wafty for a smaller car.