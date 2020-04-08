A New, Probably Less Quirky Citroen C4 Cactus Is On The Way

While the focus for Car Throttle may mostly be fast, exciting things, the Citroen C4 Cactus is one of those ‘normal’ cars we really dig. Thanks to some smart choices made during development it’s seriously light, with some of the earlier models weighing under a tonne. It’s a very different shape to all its competitors, and how can you not love the air bumps?

Unfortunately, though, Citroen seems to have decided it was just a little too quirky. The air bumps were ditched when it was time for the facelift, and its replacement - spotted undergoing cold weather testing - is set to tone down the Gallic idiosyncracies even further.