The First Rimac Nevera Has Been Delivered To F1 Legend Nico Rosberg

The first Rimac Nevera built for a customer has rolled off the production line and the lucky person to take delivery is none other than F1 champion Nico Rosberg. But if you were expecting some eye-catching out-there design to suit Rosberg’s electric hypercar then you might be disappointed…

Rosberg’s specced his car in what he refers to as ‘full Batmobile spec’, or as some refer to it, ‘murdered-out’ or ‘apocalypse-spec’. It’s finished in ‘Stellar Black’ and sits on polished Vertex wheels with gloss black brake callipers. The interior is finished in - you guessed it - black Alcantara with the serial number and ‘Nico Rosberg’ plaque on the armrest (just in case he forgets it’s his).