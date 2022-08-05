or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 13 hours ago
The First Rimac Nevera Has Been Delivered To F1 Legend Nico Rosberg

Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg is the recipient of Rimac Nevera chassis #001… in a pretty subtle (even uninspired?) spec

The first Rimac Nevera built for a customer has rolled off the production line and the lucky person to take delivery is none other than F1 champion Nico Rosberg. But if you were expecting some eye-catching out-there design to suit Rosberg’s electric hypercar then you might be disappointed…

Rosberg’s specced his car in what he refers to as ‘full Batmobile spec’, or as some refer to it, ‘murdered-out’ or ‘apocalypse-spec’. It’s finished in ‘Stellar Black’ and sits on polished Vertex wheels with gloss black brake callipers. The interior is finished in - you guessed it - black Alcantara with the serial number and ‘Nico Rosberg’ plaque on the armrest (just in case he forgets it’s his).

OK, so the Nico’s #001 Nevera isn’t actually the first one made – that’s actually chassis #000, which Rimac keeps to showcase many of its interior and exterior customisation options. Rosberg must have taken one look and thought ‘nope’ before he opted for all-black.

All joking aside, Nico Rosberg’s Rimac Nevera does look pretty sleek, and perhaps the Nevera doesn’t need to work hard to attract the attention, given it currently holds the record as the fastest production car in a ¼-mile sprint with a time of just 8.582 seconds. With a 0-62mph time of just 1.9 seconds, courtesy of 1914bhp and 1718lb ft of torque, a loud livery might go to waste anyway – blink and you’d miss it.

