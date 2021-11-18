Rimac Nevera Prototype Goes For A Muddy Skid Before Its Destruction

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

You’ll need somewhere around £2 million to buy a Rimac Nevera once you’ve added some options and paid local taxes. It isn’t, then, the sort of car you’re going to take off-roading for teh lolz, unless you count doing so virtually with a Concept Two in Forza Horizon 5. The Nevera you see here, though, won’t ever be sold for that much. Or sold at all. It’s a prototype used for extensive testing plus customer and media drives, and it has one last job to do - get lobbed at something immovable as part of a crash test homologation programme. Try to hold back those tears, and maybe look away when the video below shows previous Rimac Nevera crash tests.

It’s an inglorious but necessary end for the car, which was made in early 2021 and is the closest thing to a full-fledged, flawless production car that Rimac has made thus far. Mate Rimac, CEO of recently established Bugatti Rimac, couldn’t let it die without a fitting send-off. Which he saw too personally, of course. First off he’s seen barrelling down a leafy unpaved road, before skidding and bumping his way around a construction site in Kerestinec, Croatia which will one day be the Rimac campus. The car laps it all up without breaking a sweat.