Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago
Rimac Nevera Prototype Goes For A Muddy Skid Before Its Destruction

Due to be crushed soon, Rimac's Nevera prototype was given an entertaining send-off at a muddy construction yard

You’ll need somewhere around £2 million to buy a Rimac Nevera once you’ve added some options and paid local taxes. It isn’t, then, the sort of car you’re going to take off-roading for teh lolz, unless you count doing so virtually with a Concept Two in Forza Horizon 5.

The Nevera you see here, though, won’t ever be sold for that much. Or sold at all. It’s a prototype used for extensive testing plus customer and media drives, and it has one last job to do - get lobbed at something immovable as part of a crash test homologation programme. Try to hold back those tears, and maybe look away when the video below shows previous Rimac Nevera crash tests.

It’s an inglorious but necessary end for the car, which was made in early 2021 and is the closest thing to a full-fledged, flawless production car that Rimac has made thus far. Mate Rimac, CEO of recently established Bugatti Rimac, couldn’t let it die without a fitting send-off. Which he saw too personally, of course.

First off he’s seen barrelling down a leafy unpaved road, before skidding and bumping his way around a construction site in Kerestinec, Croatia which will one day be the Rimac campus. The car laps it all up without breaking a sweat.

Once he was finished fooling around, Mate did something else (hopefully) no customer would - took the car to a cheap jet wash station. Now clean, this 1,888bhp electric hypercar awaits its fate.

Ahead of the crash tests, it’ll have special paint rollered on (yes, rollered), making it easier for the cameras to pick up what’s going on. Two tests will be performed - a 30-degree frontal crash and an offset barrier crash. Out of morbid curiosity, we’re looking forward to seeing that.

