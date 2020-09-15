The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Will Be Like The M8 But Better (Probably)

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The BMW M8 isn’t a bad car. Far from it. It looks great, and it goes like hell both in a straight line and around corners. The problem is its identity is confused - as we said when driving the coupe and more recently the Gran Coupe, it’s too heavy to be called a sports car, but not wafty enough for grand tourer status either. Alpina’s take on the ultimate 8-series, however, should be much more like it. The German company - which is more a fully-fledged manufacturer than a tuner - tends to prefer gearing its cars towards comfort rather than outright performance, while still keeping the power and capability nice and high.

A partially camouflaged test mule for its M8 has been spotted on and around the Nurburgring, given away by the trademark Alpina multi-spoke wheels. To go with the rims, there’s a redesigned rear bumper featuring a different tailpipe arrangement to both the M850i and the M8, plus a new splitter matched to what looks like a standard 8-series bumper at the front.

As is the Alpina way, an M850i will be the starting point, as opposed to the fire-breathing M8. That means there’ll be a 4.4-litre ‘N63’ V8 under the bonnet as opposed to M Divisions ‘S63’, but don’t fret - you won’t be left wanting in the power department. It’ll likely be treated to the same powertrain modifications as the N63-powered B5, which means 613bhp and 590lb ft of torque. The B5 also has three new water coolers, Alpina intercoolers and a bigger transmission oil cooler, allowing it to sustain high speeds for extended spells. Expect all that to make its way onto the B8.