The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Been Leaked

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The cheeky monkeys at Porsche have dropped a sneak preview of the next 911 GT3 – hidden in the background of an advert for the Taycan electric sports car. The 992-era GT3 is officially still under wraps, but Porsche itself has placed an undisguised version into the above commercial that featured during the Super Bowl, admirably placing plenty of focus on past greats, like the 918 Spyder, hunting down an apparently stolen piloted Taycan in a vaguely Fast & Furious-style car chase. Think lots of drifting and some sweet close-quarters exchanges.

In this zoomed-in crop, we can see the duck-tail spoiler clearly evident below the standard GT3 fixed wing. The rear lights are also too narrow to be the 991’s, even if the style of alloy wheel looks identical to that used on the 991.2 – possibly a bluff to stop people looking any closer. In the film, which aired during Super Bowl commercials over the weekend, the spicy 992 has a slot on the racking inside the (fantastic) Porsche museum in Stuttgart, next to a classic 911. Sprinkling some Easter egg magic onto the advert has cleverly guaranteed Porsche vastly more column inches than it probably would have got for the Taycan advert alone, however enjoyable it is.