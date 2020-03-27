or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 3
News

The 247bhp Hyundai Kona N Is Itching For A Fight With The Puma ST

Hyundai is readying a hot version of its Kona crossover, but it'll face stiff competition when it's here

Remind me later
Hyundai - The 247bhp Hyundai Kona N Is Itching For A Fight With The Puma ST - News

The Hyundai N family is about to get a whole lot bigger. Up until now - N-Line cars excluded - its offerings have been limited to the i30 N and the i30 N Fastback. Which are essentially the same thing.

Soon, though, we’ll have a Fiesta ST-rivalling i20 N, and a Kona N which will do battle with…another Ford - the incoming Puma ST.

Hyundai - The 247bhp Hyundai Kona N Is Itching For A Fight With The Puma ST - News

It’s been spotted undergoing testing at the Nurburgring, and although the prototype is caked in camouflage, there’s no hiding those big tailpipes or the larger wheels. A drop in ride height relative to the standard Kona is clearly visible, too.

Hyundai - The 247bhp Hyundai Kona N Is Itching For A Fight With The Puma ST - News

Speaking to Car Throttle sister publication Auto Express back in 2018, N boss and former BMW M Division man Albert Biermann as good as confirmed that the hotter Kona would receive the i30 N’s 2.0-litre inline-four engine. “We already know that it has to be that car’s engine (the i30 N’s) and gearbox for the Kona N,” he said.

If the output remains the same, this would point to a 247bhp base version, with a Kona N ‘Performance’ developing 271bhp. The pokier variant will likely get the same standard-fit electronically-controlled differential as the most potent i30 N.

Hyundai - The 247bhp Hyundai Kona N Is Itching For A Fight With The Puma ST - News

We should see the car sans camo before the year is out, just before the reveal of the i20 N.

More Hyundai posts

3 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Even The Toyota GR Supra's Instrument Cluster Was The Work Of BMW News Porsche's GT4/GTS N/A Flat-Six Will Stick Around Until 2026 News Ashes To Ashes, Duster Dust: The Pope’s New Wheels Are From Dacia News New York Auto Show Postponed Until August Amid Coronavirus Fears News A New Audi RS3 Saloon Is Coming To Fill The World With Warbly Goodness News For €7500 Porsche Will Paint Your Gigantified Fingerprint On A 911 News The Mercedes Vision AVTR Is Inspired By A 10-Year-Old Film For Some Reason News The Red Bull F1 Racing Team Has Done A Pit-Stop In Zero-G

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or