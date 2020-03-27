The 247bhp Hyundai Kona N Is Itching For A Fight With The Puma ST

Hyundai is readying a hot version of its Kona crossover, but it'll face stiff competition when it's here

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Hyundai N family is about to get a whole lot bigger. Up until now - N-Line cars excluded - its offerings have been limited to the i30 N and the i30 N Fastback. Which are essentially the same thing. Soon, though, we’ll have a Fiesta ST-rivalling i20 N, and a Kona N which will do battle with…another Ford - the incoming Puma ST.

It’s been spotted undergoing testing at the Nurburgring, and although the prototype is caked in camouflage, there’s no hiding those big tailpipes or the larger wheels. A drop in ride height relative to the standard Kona is clearly visible, too.

Speaking to Car Throttle sister publication Auto Express back in 2018, N boss and former BMW M Division man Albert Biermann as good as confirmed that the hotter Kona would receive the i30 N’s 2.0-litre inline-four engine. “We already know that it has to be that car’s engine (the i30 N’s) and gearbox for the Kona N,” he said. If the output remains the same, this would point to a 247bhp base version, with a Kona N ‘Performance’ developing 271bhp. The pokier variant will likely get the same standard-fit electronically-controlled differential as the most potent i30 N.