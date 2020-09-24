The 197bhp, £28k Ford Puma ST Is A Fiesta ST On Stilts

The Fiesta's ST's powerful inline-three has made it into the Puma, creating Ford's first European fast crossover

Up until now, if you’ve wanted a small, fast crossover, it’s had to be all-wheel drive and quite expensive. Think the VW T-Roc R (£40,735) or Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 (£43,565). Now, though, Ford has a similarly-sized alternative that undercuts the cheaper of those two by a whopping £12k. Sure, the new Puma ST is 100bhp down on the VW and is front-wheel drive, but we can pretty much guarantee you’ll have more fun in the Ford. We know this because it’s a close relative to the Fiesta ST, which is by far the best-driving hot hatch.

This marginally heavier, slightly taller Ford has been fitted with the same 1.5-litre inline-three turbo engine, which provides 197bhp and 214lb ft of torque. Here, it’s able to provide a 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds, just a couple of tenths away from the Fiesta. The top speed, meanwhile, is 137mph. Want to buy a Ford? Check out the latest deals at BuyaCar.co.uk As with the Fiesta, there’s a Performance Pack (yours for £950) which adds launch control and a Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential. The Puma also gets a version of its cousin’s unusual, banana-shaped ‘directionally-wound’ rear springs, and a rear torsion beam that’s 40 per cent stiffer than the one used for the lower-riding ST.

The steering is 25 per cent faster than in a boggo Puma, while the brakes are 17 per cent bigger. Wrapping each of the new 19-inch alloy wheels are bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. To go with the new rims, there’s a new front bumper with an integrated splitter, which decreases lift at the front by 80 per cent. You get a new bumper at the rear, too, with something which just about passes for a diffuser poking out the bottom.