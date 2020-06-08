Here's The Ford Puma ST Making Throaty Three-Pot Noises At The 'Ring

We get it - not all of you are going to be enamoured by the idea of another sporty crossover. The equivalent hatchback or saloon will be lower, lighter and sharper, so why compromise for an often marginal increase in practicality?

We’re going to stick our neck out, though, and say that the Ford Puma ST will be a little different to the rest of the pack. The standard version has had plenty of praise heaped on it for its handling, and that’s thanks in large part to the car being not much taller or heavier than the Fiesta it’s based on. And if that’s what the standard version is related to, you’ve probably worked out by now that Ford‘s hotter one is essentially a lifted Fiesta ST.

The god-like, lift-off oversteer-happy handling genius of the Fiesta ST’s chassis should make the Puma ST an absolute riot. But that’s only part of the story - it’ll also be adopting a seriously impressive powerplant.