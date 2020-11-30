Surprise: Audi Is Ditching Formula E For Le Mans And Dakar

Part of the deluge of OEMs to join Formula E over the last few years, we really thought Audi was in it for the long haul. Having only joined as a full factory team in 2017, though, the company is already calling it quits - it’ll be gone after the 2021 season. An even bigger surprise is where Ingolstadt will focus its non-customer motorsport attention instead: the Dakar Rally, the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA.

For the former, Audi is preparing “an innovative prototype” running “an electric drivetrain with a high-voltage battery and a highly efficient energy converter for the first time”. By “highly efficient converter” they mean a TFSI engine, technically making the car a series hybrid as opposed to a full-blown EV. This will give the car the necessary range to tackle Dakar’s longer stages, some of which were over 300 miles for the 2020 running of the event in Saudi Arabia.