Audi just took its first steps in Formula One, as the Audi Revolut F1 Team officially took to the track.

The shakedown test took place on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Friday, January 9 2026. What would usually be a closely guarded event seems to have been infiltrated by an opportunistic fan, who filmed some of the laps, which were later shared by the Twitter account RobertoF1.

While the slightly grainy footage gives very little away as to the design and performance of the car, it does at least allow us to hear Audi’s first F1 engine in years. And initial impressions on that front are good.

Audi’s place on the grid comes at the cost of Sauber’s standing as an F1 constructor, which bowed out at the end of the 2025 season. Founded in 1993, Sauber had a stop-start relationship with Formula One, ducking in and out as an official entry. Last season saw it racing under the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber banner, which was about the least catchy name for a team.

Driving for Audi this season will be the experienced hands of Nico Hülkenberg, who is joined by the 2025 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. Audi’s next official on-track action will take place at the first private pre-season test, January 26 to 30, again taking place in Barcelona.