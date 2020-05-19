Sorry, The Porsche Cayman GT4's N/A 4.0 Won't Be Used In The 911

Porsche went to an awful lot of trouble to develop the ‘9A2’ Evo engine. First seen in the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder, it shares precious little with the 9A2 911 Carrera engine from which it’s derived.

It wasn’t ever going to power just those cars, so we weren’t in the least bit surprised to see it appear in the higher production volume Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 models. If you’re now hoping it’ll make it into the 911 Carrera, though, perhaps a new Carrera T, prepare for disappointment.

At the reveal of the new 911 Targa, Porsche sports car boss Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser confirmed that naturally-aspirated engines won’t return to the Carrera range, Car Throttle sister publication evo reports.