Singer Builds Its First-Ever Turbocharged 911 And, Of Course, We Want It

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Earlier this year, Californian-based Porsche tuner Singer Vehicle Design took the lid off its latest 911-based project dubbed the ‘Turbo Study’. The plan? To build the first-ever Singer without a naturally aspirated engine. The step towards turbocharging may have initially raised some eyebrows, but now we’ve caught wind of more details about the Turbo Study, and any doubts were, of course, unwarranted. The latest Singer looks like another dream car for the lottery win shopping list, and we really want one.

Once again, Singer will use the framework of the 964 version of the Porsche 911 to build the production version of the Turbo Study. The Californian firm has teased us with new pictures of the turbocharged restomod, and the car features Singer’s trademark widebody styling, a ‘whale tale’ rear wing, a centre-mounted fuel cap on the hood and carbon fibre elements across the front splitter and the shark-fin intake. The car on show is finished in Turbo White with green racing stripes, but Singer will tailor every aspect of the Turbo Study’s paintwork and upholstery to the owner’s preference. That is, assuming they have deep enough pockets to pay the eye-watering fees associated with the brand. See also: Ken Block’s Custom 1978 Porsche 911 Rally Car Is Up For Auction Speaking of upholstery, the car’s interior has been adorned with a host of classic Porsche touches, including Houndstooth “Grun” finishes on the doors and the lightweight carbon fibre seats, an analogue instrument cluster, and an old-school steering wheel design.