Ken Block’s Custom 1978 Porsche 911 Rally Car Is Up For Auction

Let’s be honest; we’ve all dreamt of being behind the wheel of one of Ken Block’s ludicrous, custom-built driving machines. Some of Block’s recent creations include the electrified Audi S1 Hoonitron and the 1,400bhp Porsche 911 Pikes Peak hill climb monster, but here’s an opportunity to have a Block-certified rallying machine all for yourself. This 1978 Porsche 911 SC Safari was developed for the rallying legend back in February, and it’ll be sold to the highest bidder through online auction site Collecting Cars.

Block commissioned Tuthill Porsche to build the Porsche 911 SC ‘Safari’ to take on the nine-day 2022 East Africa Safari Classic Rally back in February, and the car remains in ‘as raced’ condition. The build features a substantially strengthened original shell alongside a host of Tuthill upgrades in preparation for the demanding 5,000km event. Still, the 911 is entirely road legal, and it even passed an MOT test in October 2021 with no advisories. This machine is ready to take on whatever its next owner has to throw at it.