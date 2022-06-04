Ken Block’s Custom 1978 Porsche 911 Rally Car Is Up For Auction
Built by Tuthill Porsche for Block’s participation in the 2022 East Africa Safari Classic Rally
Let’s be honest; we’ve all dreamt of being behind the wheel of one of Ken Block’s ludicrous, custom-built driving machines. Some of Block’s recent creations include the electrified Audi S1 Hoonitron and the 1,400bhp Porsche 911 Pikes Peak hill climb monster, but here’s an opportunity to have a Block-certified rallying machine all for yourself. This 1978 Porsche 911 SC Safari was developed for the rallying legend back in February, and it’ll be sold to the highest bidder through online auction site Collecting Cars.
Block commissioned Tuthill Porsche to build the Porsche 911 SC ‘Safari’ to take on the nine-day 2022 East Africa Safari Classic Rally back in February, and the car remains in ‘as raced’ condition. The build features a substantially strengthened original shell alongside a host of Tuthill upgrades in preparation for the demanding 5,000km event. Still, the 911 is entirely road legal, and it even passed an MOT test in October 2021 with no advisories. This machine is ready to take on whatever its next owner has to throw at it.
Block’s former 911 is powered by a naturally aspirated, air-cooled 3.0-litre flat-six producing around 280bhp, which drives the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. The car’s bodywork finished in Block’s “It’s A Living” livery, has been upgraded to the 911 SC RS style, with full underbody protection, safari ‘roo bars’, a ‘whale tail’ rear spoiler, Perspex side windows and a safari roof vent.
The car’s interior has been stripped in keeping with its rallying specification, and a pair of black Recaro bucket seats and a custom welded roll cage showcase its racing credentials. The retro rally machine rides on 15-inch Braid alloy wheels wrapped in 205/65R15 Dunlop Direzza 86RW rally tyres, while EXE-TC five-way adjustable dampers are designed to negate the effects of bumpy off-road terrain.
Tuthill Porsche has built 911 rally cars since 1992, and the firm currently holds the strongest finishing record in the East Africa Safari Classic Rally, so this 911 is a proper bit of kit. We can see this Block-certified rallying 911 selling for more than six figures, but head over to Collecting Cars and place your bid if you’ve got the cash.
