Porsche Announces 75th Anniversary Logo Facelift

To mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche the logo has been tweaked over three years to create a modern reimagining of the crest. From later in the year, it’s anticipated to be introduced on the 2023 Porsche Panamera and rolled out across the brand in 2D form online.

Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche says, “The ‘75 years of Porsche sports cars’ anniversary was the occasion for us to rework this trademark. With its cleaner and more state-of-the-art execution, the refined crest communicates the character of Porsche. We have reinterpreted historical characteristics and combined them with innovative design elements such as a honeycomb structure and brushed metal. The result is an aesthetically ambitious arc that bridges the history and the future of the brand.”