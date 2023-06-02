Porsche Announces 75th Anniversary Logo Facelift
Celebrating 75 years of Porsche, an updated badge will be introduced, starting with the 2023 Porsche Panamera.
To mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche the logo has been tweaked over three years to create a modern reimagining of the crest. From later in the year, it’s anticipated to be introduced on the 2023 Porsche Panamera and rolled out across the brand in 2D form online.
Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche says, “The ‘75 years of Porsche sports cars’ anniversary was the occasion for us to rework this trademark. With its cleaner and more state-of-the-art execution, the refined crest communicates the character of Porsche. We have reinterpreted historical characteristics and combined them with innovative design elements such as a honeycomb structure and brushed metal. The result is an aesthetically ambitious arc that bridges the history and the future of the brand.”
This is not the first time the logo has been refreshed. Whilst the core image of the crest has been used since 1952, it was updated in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994 and 2008. All the historical crests are still available from Porsche Classic and manufactured from original drawings to match the period-correct badge.
See also: Can You Improve A Car’s Aerodynamics By Making It Vibrate?
Joachim Paetzel, Specialist for Colour and Trim at Style Porsche says, “The time factor is very important in a maturing process such as this. A trademark is not designed ‘off the cuff’ within a few days. You have to go back to it again and again, sometimes at longer intervals. The second or third look can reveal to you things that you want to optimise, until it finally achieves a harmonious, natural effect. Only then can you say with satisfaction: ‘This is exactly how it has to be!’”
0 comments