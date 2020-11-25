Porsche 911 GT3 Details Confirmed: Double Wishbone Front, N/A Flat-Six, Optional Manual

First ride reviews for the 992 GT3 are in, giving us an early preview of the car's engineering makeup

What we like most about the incoming 992 Porsche 911 GT3 is it’s scarcely more powerful than before. The word from various first ride reviews coming out this week is that its 4.0-litre flat-six produces 503bhp. Just 10bhp more than before. Porsche’s GT bods seemingly aren’t bothered by big uplift in power for the 911 Carrera S - now producing 444bhp. That means we still have a naturally-aspirated engine with a 9000rpm redline and a sensible output. Compared to rivals, at least.

Like many of Porsche's 911 racing cars, the 992 GT3 has adopted a double wishbone front suspension setup

It’s said to be no heavier than the 991.2 GT3, meaning the kerb weight figure will be around 1400kg. That’s impressive since the tracks look to have grown, and considering there’s now a double wishbone suspension setup at the front. Yep, having stuck with a MacPherson strut layout on road-going 911s for decades, Porsche is switching to double wishbones. This arrangement gives more freedom in terms of setup and maintains a better contact patch with the tarmac as it compresses, at the expense of weight, complexity and packaging size. However, the wishbones have been accommodated without any impact on the 911’s impressive frunk space.

The brakes have been upsized, with 408mm-diameter whoppers now found up front. If you want carbon ceramics, you’re still expected to pay extra for the privilege. The GT3 has a staggered wheel arrangement with 20-inch rims at the front and 21 inches at the back, both wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s. The latest set of images feature a prototype still wearing a few bits of camouflage, but there’s no hiding that motorsport-style top-mount rear wing. This design makes for cleaner airflow for the underside, increasing downforce without adding drag. At the front, meanwhile, there’s a vented carbon fibre bonnet which will be fitted as standard.

Inside, that weird little nubbin gear selector seen in the 992 Carrera models is gone, replaced with a proper gear selector for the kind of ‘manual’ upshifts that let you live out your rally dreams. It controls a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox as opposed to Porsche’s newer eight-speed unit. For an even greater level of involvement, a manual transmission will be optional. Praise be!