Nissan GT-R R35 Axed In Europe Because It’s Too Noisy

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Nissan GT-R R35 supercar-slayer is set to be phased out in Europe, because it won’t meet strict new drive-by noise regulations. It’s bad news for fans of four-wheel drive JDM icons, just days after it was confirmed the next Subaru WRX STI won’t get a petrol engine, if it happens at all. Production of the R35 ‘Godzilla’ models, including the GT-R Nismo destined for the region, will come to an end this month, following 13 years on the market. While it won’t soften the blow for GT-R obsessives, sales of the ageing rocket sled have been waning with its advancing years - according to one website, fewer than 80 were registered in the UK during 2021.

Nissan’s performance car offerings are set to dwindle in Britain, with the brand previously saying it won’t offer the 400bhp Nissan 400Z coupe in Europe. American car fans might see it as payback for all the ‘forbidden fruit’ Euro-spec hot hatches and fast wagons, like the BMW M3 Touring teased yesterday, because the 370Z replacement has been targeted squarely at the US audience. See also: The Next Subaru WRX STI Won’t be ICE, If It Happens At All With a new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, it has 30 per cent more power than the old car and 31bhp more than the new BMW M240i. The 400Z also boasts stunning Datsun 240Z-inspired styling and even looks the perfect size for a UK B-road blast.