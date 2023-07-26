Nichols Cars Reveals 650bhp 7.0-litre V8 Supercar Inspired By McLaren M1A

Nichols Cars has unveiled the N1A in its production-ready launch specification. The rear-wheel drive supercar is equipped with a 7.0-litre naturally aspirated V8, good for 650bhp that’s paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Given the vehicle weighs in at 900kg, it has a power-to-weight ratio of nearly 700bhp per tonne. The idea behind the N1A is to replicate the magic of ‘60s race cars, the last time track machines bore a resemblance to road cars. Employing his knowledge and expertise from his time as a Formula One engineer, Steve Nichols’ N1A is a masterpiece of modern meets classic.

The bodywork is made from Formula One-grade graphene-infused carbon fibre which was sculpted following extensive wind tunnel testing to optimise aerodynamics. Traction control comes as standard but power steering and ABS are optional extras. The N1A has rack-and-pinion steering, motorsport-derived multi-piston front and rear brakes, independent front and rear suspension and 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres on the front and 20-inch tyres at the rear.