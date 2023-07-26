Nichols Cars Reveals 650bhp 7.0-litre V8 Supercar Inspired By McLaren M1A
The N1A is a 900kg passion project from Steve Nichols' road-going car firm that pays tribute to M1A Can-Am car
Nichols Cars has unveiled the N1A in its production-ready launch specification. The rear-wheel drive supercar is equipped with a 7.0-litre naturally aspirated V8, good for 650bhp that’s paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Given the vehicle weighs in at 900kg, it has a power-to-weight ratio of nearly 700bhp per tonne. The idea behind the N1A is to replicate the magic of ‘60s race cars, the last time track machines bore a resemblance to road cars. Employing his knowledge and expertise from his time as a Formula One engineer, Steve Nichols’ N1A is a masterpiece of modern meets classic.
The bodywork is made from Formula One-grade graphene-infused carbon fibre which was sculpted following extensive wind tunnel testing to optimise aerodynamics. Traction control comes as standard but power steering and ABS are optional extras. The N1A has rack-and-pinion steering, motorsport-derived multi-piston front and rear brakes, independent front and rear suspension and 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres on the front and 20-inch tyres at the rear.
Steve Nichols, says, “Having experienced amazing racing cars over the decades, I’ve never been able to implement those quirky qualities into a road car, until now. Taking into account all the people that have worked on the N1A, I’m incredibly proud that the car is part of the next chapter in sports car history and is the next step for us and Nichols Cars. The process from pencil to production model has been extremely gratifying; this should be a reminder to the entire automotive industry that combining the past, present and looking to the future, is the way forward for this entire community.”
The first 15 vehicles will be range-topping examples that commemorate a specific victory of Steve Nichols’ McLaren MP4/4 Formula One car. Total production of the N1A is limited to no more than 100 vehicles and production is expected to begin towards the end of this year.
