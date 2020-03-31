Next Toyota GT86 Arrives Summer 2021 With 260bhp Turbo Engine

It’s all change for the next Toyota GT86. The coupe will be much more powerful, use a turbocharged engine, and won’t even be called GT86 - in line with the Japanese’s company’s more recent performance cars, it’s expected to adopt the mantle ‘GR86’.

Key details for the car have been divulged via a presentation slide and other details purportedly leaked from a dealer conference, as posted on GR86.org. According to this new information, we’re looking at an output of 256bhp (260hp) from a 2.4-litre boxer engine.

As with the current GT86, that engine will be supplied by Subaru, which will make its own BRZ-badged version of the GR86. That matches the output of the recently developed 2.4-litre ‘FA24’ found in the Ascent, an engine we’re anticipating to be the starting point for a 400bhp boxer designed for the next WRX STI.