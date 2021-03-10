New Hyundai Kona N Teasers Pretty Much Reveal The Whole Car

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We’re not sure these really qualify as teaser images. The set of pics are from Hyundai, depicting its incoming Kona N, and with a little boost in brightness, they reveal the hot crossover from most angles. The four images show that the future Ford Puma ST rival looks much like the recently revealed Kona N Line, albeit with a few subtle but effective changes.

At the front, there’s a splash of red on the splitter, with a similar treatment in store for the side skirts. At the rear, the red features too, arching over the new double diffuser. Either side of that you’ll find sizeable exhaust tailpipes, while up top, there’s a special boot spoiler the N Line doesn’t get.

Hyundai hasn’t offered up any technical details at this stage, but we can be pretty sure than the Kona N will be powered by the 2.0-litre inline-four turbo ‘Theta II’ GDI engine found in the i30 N. Assuming it arrives in the Kona’s engine bay unaltered, we can look forward to a base output of 247bhp, with 271bhp available in a ‘Performance’ model. Go for the latter, and power will go to the front wheels via Hyundai’s bespoke electronically-controlled locking differential.