Mystery Mazda Vision Concept Looks A Lot Like A Future RX-7

Mazda has unveiled its Mazda Vision Study Model as part of the announcement of the company’s plans for the rest of the decade. The concept bears a striking resemblance to the FD Mazda RX-7 of the 90s with a modern twist.

The concept is still merely a render at this point, but as is often the case with Mazda’s concept models, it could point to the future of the brand’s design language. There are a few notable similarities with the Mazda RX-7, such as the rounded doorline where it meets the rear wheel arch, and the shape of the rear windscreen.

Pop-up headlights have not been a fixture on cars since early 2000s regulations on pedestrian safety, but the design cleverly nods to those used on the 90s rotary-powered icon at the front, with sleek low-profile headlights that stick up from the car’s flowing body shape.

The rear lights consist of four half-moon shaped semi-circles, unlike the RX-7’s long light bar, but somewhat reminiscent of the tail light cluster shape of the NB MX-5.