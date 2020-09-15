Mustang Driver Interrupts Fellow Owner's Photoshoot, Promptly Crashes

On a warm September evening, we can definitely see the appeal in heading to the top of a multi-storey car park for a photoshoot. Normally, great views and a lack of other people to bother you await, but fifth-gen Ford Mustang Owner Brandon wasn’t so fortunate.

While taking some photos and video of his car at the top of a car park - in The Woodlands, Texas according to a Reddit discussion - the owner of a sixth-gen GT decided they’d interrupt. By doing doughnuts. Even if you hadn’t read the title, you’d probably know where this is going.